'Avoid area' Laois Gardaí warn of Electric Picnic traffic delays

Laois motorists are urged to avoid the Stradbally area this Monday morning, September 5, as the huge exodus from Electric Picnic continues.

Laois Gardaí have issued advice to drivers on where to avoid, and ask the local public to have patience as there will be delays.

The Gardaí have a traffic plan in place for the festival traffic.

It is the largest volume ever of festival goers, risen 15,000 to 70,000 this year, and while they were staggered going in over last Thursday and Friday, they are leaving when they wish.

More people than usual have travelled by car rather than by bus this year, while dedicated bus lanes are in place along some roads, adding to the pressure on other traffic getting through the area.

A senior Laois Garda told the Leinster Express what to expect.

"It is going to be a very busy morning. Large volumes of traffic are moving on all routes out of Stradbally. There will be delays in Stradbally village and on the N80 road around Portlaoise, particularly at Bloomfield Cross.

"There is limited access to The Heath for cars because that area is dedicated to busses only.

"We ask people to be patient and avoid the area, particularly through traffic. We thank the public for their cooperation over the past few days," the Garda spokesperson said.

The Garda traffic plan is in place until 2pm or until the Electric Picnic traffic has left.