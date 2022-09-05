Search

05 Sept 2022

Knockbeg College delight at Leaving Cert

knockbeg College delight at Leaving Cert

Knockbeg's Colin Phelan who received 613 points

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

05 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

With more than half its pupils securing over 400 points and some achieving over 600, staff and students at Knockbeg College were delighted with this year’s Leaving cert results. 

Speaking on Friday, Principal of Knockbeg College, Michael Carew said that although he had only spoken to a small percentage of students on Friday morning, “they are all very happy with the results they have achieved.” 

Mr Carew said for most of the 65 Leaving Cert students it was now a waiting game to see whether they have secured the courses they wanted. Entry point levels for colleges are expected to rise again this year. 

In terms of the Leaving Cert performance of students at Knockbeg College, Mr Carew said “we have a number of students that would have achieved over 600 points.” He revealed a further cohort of about 20%  achieved over 500 points while over 50% of the students at Knockbeg College received over 400 points. 

Among the school’s top performing students were Colin Phelan and Fergus Langton, both who received a hugely impressive 613 points. Fergus hopes to study Actuarial Mathematics in DCU, while Colin is heading to Maynooth to study Science and Physics.

Pictured above: Fergus Langton who also received 613 points

“Those that commit to working hard in our school will achieve fantastic results,” Mr Carew remarked. He said a lot of the teachers would have stayed back and helped out with their after school programme. “We are absolutely thrilled with how they have performed,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media