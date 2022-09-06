Laois charity seeks help cleaning abandoned Electric Picnic sleeping bags

A Laois based homeless charity is seeking help to clean abandoned sleeping bags recovered from Electric Picnic.
Homeless charity Portlaoise Action To Homelessness(PATH) made the appeal online this morning.
They took to social media to request help cleaning and drying the sleeping bags. “We will be at Laois Shopping Centre ( Penneys entrance) at 6pm on THURSDAY 8TH September with what we have gathered. We are deeply aware of the rising cost of electricity prices so even if you can only take 1 or 2 sleeping bags to wash and dry we would be extremely grateful for your support,” the charity stated.
Anyone interested in helping can collect bags from the charity this Thursday and return them on Friday, September 15 at the same location.
“Please bring a black bag to transport the sleeping bag as some of them are extremely dirty!!! Thank you so much to the management of Laois Shopping Centre for again allowing us to do this. Any questions please phone us on 087 7744043,” the charity stated.
