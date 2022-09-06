Dismal display of support for young farmers by EU in approving Ireland's CAP Plan, says Macra National President from Laois

The EU Commission's approval of the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plans for Ireland and six other countries has been criticised by Macra National President, John Keane.

"Under the reformed policy one of the key objectives was to support generational renewal in agriculture across the EU. The EU Commissions’ needs analysis highlighted that generational renewal is one of the main challenges facing agriculture across the EU and outlined how it is essential for the agriculture sector to stay competitive and increase its attractiveness in rural areas," he pointed out.

In Ireland, under the current CAP, large funding amounts are allocated to support young farmers in the form of Basic Payments, National Reserve and funding under the Rural Development fund for TAMS.

"Under the new CAP due to commence in 2023 Ireland plans to allocate funding under the same headings with small variations as it has since 2014. The number of active young farmers has remained static since 2010 when 6% of farmers were classed as young farmers. In 2021 the number of active young farmers remains in the region of 6%.

“It beggars belief as to how the Irish Department of Agriculture and the EU Commission think that doing the same and less when inflation is considered will result in more active young farmers in 2027”, said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.

"Of the total funding of €120 billion for the period 2023-2027 approved today, for the seven countries €3 billion will directly reach young farmers.

"This represents 2.5% of the total budget allocated to young farmers which reflects similar levels to that previously spent on young farmer support.

“Approving 2.5% of total funds to young farmers in these seven CAP plans is a dismal display of support for the future of farming”, concluded Keane.