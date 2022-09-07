Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Constantino Del-Rio - Abbeyleix
The death took place on Friday, September 2 of Constantino (Tino) Del-Rio of Abbeyleix, and late of Sutton, Co. Dublin.
At St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Tino will be sadly missed by his daughter Daniela, son Robert, grandchildren Jordan, Kieran, Olivia, Ryan, Sophie and Lexi, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Tino’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 9th September at 10am in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton, followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium.
The Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am can be viewed on the following link:
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin
The cremation service at 11.40a.m. can be viewed on:
https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html
