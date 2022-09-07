Ploughing in Laois to host Fittest Farmer contest judged by GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald

GAA hurling coach and the star of Ireland's Fittest Families Davy Fitzgerald will judge new Fittest Farmer contest at the Ploughing Championships in Laois.

Zurich Ireland will launch the new contest when the Irish National Ploughing Championships is staged at Ratheniska from September 20, 21 and 22.

The three-day event will see ploughmen and women from across Ireland compete to be named Ireland’s Fittest Farmer. Zurich says the contest will be held as a fun way of sparking a vital discussion about the physical and mental health of the nation’s farmers, aiming to get all farmers thinking and talking about their health, physical and mental, to make sure they are in top condition to run their farm business.

Davy Fitzgerald, who has been busy filming the next season of Ireland’s Fittest Family as well as his own show, Davy’s Toughest Team, urged farmers to get involved.

“I’m encouraging any competitive Irish farmers to come down to Zurich’s stand over the course of the Ploughing Championship to see if they have what it takes to be named Ireland’s Fittest Farmer. I’ll be judging not only on physical strength but on sheer determination, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Ireland’s farmers are made of when it comes to some of our favourite events such as hang tough,” said Davy.

For interested farmers keen on taking part in the Ireland’s Fittest Farmer competition, they are encouraged to visit Zurich’s stand each morning from 11am.

Alongside the Fittest Farmer contest, Zurich says visitors will also be able to visit its extensive stand area and be in with a chance to win a Charolais Heifer which will be on display at the farm insurer’s stand. The company says With a full team of farm insurance experts on hand across the three days, visitors will also be able to discuss their farm insurance needs and arrange a personalised farm visit.

Graham Minogue, Head of Agri Direct & Broker Partnerships at Zurich, said: "We’re excited to welcome farmers from around the country to our stand, where we will be running activities and competitions for all as well as information sessions conducted by our on-site farming experts.”

Davy Fitzgerald with Zurich Farm Customers Vincent McGrath and Olivia Giltenane on their farm in Co. Limerick launching the competition.

Visitors can locate Zurich’s stand at Block one, row 20, stand number: 316, which will be open across the three days of the Ploughing Championships.