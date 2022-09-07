Laois FF pleased that housing minister delivered on commitment

Laois Fianna Fáil representatives have welcomed a change in housing rules which will allow more working people to qualify for council housing in the county.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming along with his Fianna Fáil colleagues in Laois County Council Paddy Bracken, John Joe Fennelly, Catherine Fitzgerald, Padraig Fleming, Seamus McDonald and Paschal McEvoy welcomed the decision by Fianna Fáil Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien TD to increase the Income Eligibility Threshold For Social Housing.

Up to now persons over €25,000 were not eligible to be included on the list for social housing. This figure is now being increased to €30,000 and will come into effect on the 1st October 2022. There are also changes for families.

The Fianna Fáil public representatives met with Minister Darragh O'Brien in Laois in May. They said the sole item for discussion at the meeting with the Minister was to increase the income threshold eligibility of €25,000 for social housing applicants.

"We are all very pleased that the Minister has agreed to the very strong and direct views put forward by the local councillors in Co Laois. At the meeting Minister Darragh O'Brien indicated that he would announce an increase in the eligibility threshold for social housing in September," said a statement issued by the office of Minister of State Seán Fleming.

They continued: "We are pleased that he has delivered on his commitment and this increase in the eligibility threshold which will be good news to many people in Laois and throughout the country who will now be eligible to apply for social housing".

Laois along with Carlow, Clare, Galway County and Westmeath will move from income Band 3 to Band 2. Apart from single people couples without children will be allowed to have a net income of up to €31,500 while a couple with two children can earn a total of €33,000. Those with four children can earn a net income of €36,000.

The move is likely to increase the number of people on the Laois County Council waiting list which stood at 1,800 this summer.