Irish wheelchair rugby team that includes Laois man lose opening round world cup qualifying game

Laois man Alan Mulhall was part of the Irish panel that faced Finland in the opening round of the world cup qualifiers for wheelchair rugby.
It wasn’t to be for Ireland The game eventually finished 48-36 to Finland but Ireland will have learned a massive amount from the game.
Next up for Ireland will be games against the Czech Republic, Sweden, and hosts Norway.
