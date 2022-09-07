€1,700 cash bail donated to Laois Hospice

Cash bail of €1,700 was forfeited and donated to Laois Hospice when a defendant failed to appear in court on a charge of handling stolen property.
Margarita McDonagh, 31, of 43 Highfield Meadows, Borris Road, Portlaoise was accused of possessing £3,000 sterling worth of stolen perfume, aftershave and cosmetics at her address on February 17 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the property, which was discovered in a car, had allegedly been stolen from a Boots pharmacy in Co Down.
After hearing a brief outline of the facts, Judge Michelle Finan said she would accept jurisdiction in the case. She ordered the forfeit of the bail money and issued a bench warrant for the defendant. Judge Finan directed the cash be donated to Laois Hospice.
