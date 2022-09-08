All roads lead to Laois for the threshing good time

Threshing fun a feature in Knock
Knock Vintage Mens Shed will host the Knock Threshing festival on Saturday and Sunday September 10 to 11 Daytons Farm, Knock, Spink.
The tractor run on Saturday, in memory of the late Ger Bowe, sets off at 2pm. Register at Knock NS at 1pm to honour Ger the run will be led off by Nuffield, Leyland and Marshall Tractors followed by all other models.
Participants will be invited to stop at Ger's house for tea with the Bowe family.
This will be followed in the evening by music and craic with our Cock and Bull auction with Pakie in Headens on Saturday night.
Sunday features lots of activities. there will be kids play area, two vintage mills threshing oats, steam engines, vintage parade, displays and family fun. the un runs from Noon to 6pm.
All funds for the restoration of chapel house which will be used as a meeting house for Knock Vinttage Mens Shed .
