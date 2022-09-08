Search

08 Sept 2022

Hollywood star to speak about his Laois roots on Late Late Show reveals Ryan Tubridy

Late Late Show Late Late Show Late Late Show Late Late Show Late Late Show

Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

George Clooney is set to speak about his links to Laois and visit to Abbeyleix when he appears on the Late Late Show , it's host Ryan Tubridy has revealed.

The Hollywood star is among the guests a star-studded line up on RTÉ Friday night, September 9.

Ryan gave a sneak peak on his radio show as to what George will speak about when he is interviewed alongside another Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts. 

Ryan meets with Academy Award winners in London to talk about their new romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and why they wanted to make another movie together. Ryan will also chatted to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland. 

Ryan told listeners to RTÉ 1 that George spoke fondly about Laois and Abbeyleix where the Irish-American actor has relatives.

Clooney and his wife Amal and two children spent a number of days in Laois getting to know his Irish relatives in Ballyfin House in 2019. They attended family gathering was organised by his parents Nicholas and his writer wife Nina. It was Clooney's first visit to Ireland.

Among the locals to meet George at the time were Seamus, Agnes and Fiona Clooney as well as Andy Ring. He was also reported to have caught up with Leo Varadkar and Bono during his time in Ireland.

He said at the time that he would be back. It was reported in 2022 that another visit is on the cards.

Clooney’s Irish roots are in Windgap, Co Kilkenny and Abbeyleix. His His father's great-great-grandfather Nicholas Clooney, emigrated to Kentucky in the US during the Great Famine of 1847.

Clooney previously spoke about the Irish emigrant experience in the US.

“I am of Irish descent and in America a hundred years ago we were refugees, my family. Irish people were treated terribly for a period of time and were not treated well,” he said.

IN PICTURES: Laois hosts Miss Ukraine in Portlaoise

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One on Friday, September 9 at 9:35pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media