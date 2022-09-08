IN PICTURES: Laois town's hosts Ukrainians on Independence Day

Laois Public Participation Network hosted a “Welcome to the Community Coffee Morning”, on Ukrainian Independence Day, Wednesday, August 24 in the wonderful grounds of Abbeyleix Community Garden.

The garden and community were in full bloom to welcome Ukrainians from across Laois with the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian national flag represented on bunting not just in the garden but throughout Abbeyleix. For MORE PICTURES TAP NEXT OR ARRROW. For more about the day see below picture.

Sunflowers, the Ukrainian National Emblem, which are grown in the Community Garden, were the centre piece of each table.

Baskets of fresh baked sweet treats including muffins, Portuguese custard tarts, almond croissants and pain au chocolate, were supplied by renowned local bakery Mueller and O’Connell for all to enjoy on arrival with tea or coffee.

Mary White of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns prepared a beautiful homemade vegetable soup, using an environmentally friendly handmade simple but revolutionary nonelectric slow cooker – the Wonderbag, served with fresh baguettes from Mueller and O’Connell.

With appetites well and truly wet and the sun shining, Gary Luttrell of Abbeyleix Community Garden, invited guests to pick fresh herbs to be used to top off homemade pizzas from the Community Gardens own Woodfired Pizza Oven prepared by Richard O’Connell.

Ukrainian children in attendance were entertained with boxes of donated toys and arts and crafts to make and do including friendship bracelets.

Laois PPN wish to thank our Ukrainian guests from Towns and Villages across Laois for sharing a part of their culture with us in the form of Traditional Dress and Food.

Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker said: “Laois PPN wishes to extend a warm welcome to all Ukrainians within our Community. Thanks to Abbeyleix Community Garden and Abbeyleix Tidy Towns for all their support in organising this event. A special thanks to Mary White of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns and Gary Luttrell of Abbeyleix Community Garden for their support. The welcoming community spirit was very evident today and Laois PPN hopes that all those in attendance enjoyed the event and we wish to thank all those who participated in making it a success.”

Mary White, Abbeyleix Tidy Towns said, “As a Community we wish to extend a warm welcome to Ukrainians living across Laois. Thanks to everyone who played a part in organising this event especially Laois PPN, Abbeyleix Community Garden and the volunteers of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns.”

Laois PPN consists of 650+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie