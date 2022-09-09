Search

09 Sept 2022

'A great summer' Laois outdoor swimming pool shuts for 2022

A young customer enjoying a summer swim at Ballinakill outdoor pool.

Lynda Kiernan

09 Sept 2022

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois is lucky enough to have one of the few heated outdoor public pools in Ireland, and they have had an amazing summer.

Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool has pulled the plug for 2022, ending their summer season on Sunday, September 4. 

The community run amenity added heat to the water for the first time this summer, along with a new carpark and playground, but the hot weather was an unexpected bonus, with lots of extra bookings experienced.

Image: MidlandsIreland.ie

The committee has thanked everyone who swam and supported the pool.

"Thank you to all patrons and supporters of Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool. We have reached the end of the 2022 season and the pool is now closed.

"It has been a great summer and we would like to acknowledge everybody who helped us in any way - Laois County Council for their financial support and advice, the many clubs and groups who used the pool for training, competition and fun, our lifeguards, instructors, door staff and, most importantly, the hundreds of you who came to swim in the pool.

"As well as our public sessions we've had, 'Swim a Mile', 'Sensory Sessions', 'Sensory lessons' 'Adult Only Sessions ' 'Aquafit', 'Aquafit for Additional Needs', 'Loffa' 'Trilogy Laois' 'Junior Aquathlon' Swim Camps, hurling, camogie and football clubs, and also some local schools.

"Please note: should you currently have a booking online, you will be contacted soon.

"Thank you so much for all your support and we look forward to seeing you all in 2023!  Ann, Aoife, Bernie, Declan, Ger, Joan, Kathleen, Liz, Nicola, Paddy, Rosie and Sandra."

