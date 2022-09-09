Aussie Rules Finals to be held in Mountmellick GAA

The AFL Ireland Nextventure Premiership Grand Finals this Saturday the 10th of September
The first game will be between The Cork Vikings and The Ulster Kookaburras
The second game is between the Leeside Lions and the Belfast Redbacks
This will be a fantastic occasion and a great day out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.