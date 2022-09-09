Search

09 Sept 2022

Laois weekend events face weather threat as Met Éireann issues new alert

met Éireann weather warning

More dark clouds on the horizon

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Weekend events in Laois could be hit by the weather again as Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow rain alert right through Sunday.

A week after posting orange yellow rain in Ireland alerts, the forecaster says high and prolonged rain may cause some disruption and spot flooding, with highest amounts in mountains.

The alert is valid from 2am on Sunday to just into Monday morning.

Apart from the usual array of sporting fixtures two big events are pencilled in for Laois. The Clonaslee Show is due to take place on Sunday, September 11 while the second day of the Knock Threshing Festival also takes place on Sunday. 

After a very dry August, the foreacaster says the wet weather is set to continue further into September with nearly double the average rainfall expected saturating previously parched ground in the process. MORE BELOW TWEET.

National Forecast Issued at 2.39 pm on Friday, September 9.

Saturday: A mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The best of the sunshine is expected across the north and east of the country. There'll just be a few well-scattered showers, mainly confined to the southwest. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southeast winds.

Mostly dry at first on Saturday night but cloud will thicken from the south overnight and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.

Sunday: Rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh south or southeast winds. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, again with the continued potential for spot flooding. Mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Monday: Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday with dry and bright periods developing. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south. Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells along with just the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze developing.

Tuesday: It is expected to be mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells. However, a few showers are possible in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh northeast breezes.

Wednesday: Early indications suggest it will be rather breezy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain in parts of the south. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh and gusty east to northeast breeze.

 

News

