Baby boy and young girl killed in Midlands car fire - woman badly injured

Two children are dead while and a woman is seriously injured after a car fire in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí have confirmed that at approximately 4pm today, officers and emergency service attended at the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of the Midland county.

A statement outlined that there were occupants in the vehicle. Two were taken from the burning car while a third could not be removed.

"A female adult was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.

"The remains of a juvenile female were also discovered at the scene," said the statement.

Gardaí added that this is a live incident and no further information is available at this time.

Garda HQ said equires are ongoing and updates will follow.