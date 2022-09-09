IN PICTURES: Laois tests the mettle of cyclists on Rás na mBan

Rás na mBan international cycle race is getting set to visited Laois for a third time this year when top international riders from all over the world headed from Portlaoise to the The Cut in the Slieve Blooms on Friday September 9th.
It proved a hard day in the saddle on a stage the finished in the mountains with Kate Richardson of the Alba Development Road Team taking the honours after a gruelling stage through Laois completed in wet conditions. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more stage pictures taken by Lorraine O'Sullivan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.