Drunk man delayed train for 40 minutes at Laois station

A man who became abusive at Portarlington Train Station and delayed a service by 40 minutes has escaped conviction.

Edward Ward, 52, of 7 St Grellans Terrace, Ballinasloe, Galway was accused of being drunk and disorderly at Portarlington Train Station on July 3 last.

Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the defendant “became abusive when he was asked for a ticket” causing the train to be delayed by 40 minutes.

“He said I am getting back on the train and you are not going to stop me and f**k off,” explained Sgt Kirby.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client had a letter of apology and €300.

The defendant said: “I am sorry for what happened.”

He explained that he had been going through a difficult time in his marriage and his brother died just days after the incident.

“I haven’t drank since,” he told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Judge Michelle Finan said old people and children use the train. She ordered that the €300 be given to the workers at Portlaoise Train Station as compensation.

“They can go for a nice meal,” said Judge Finan.

Once the money was handed over, she marked the case facts proven and struck out the charges.