10 Sept 2022

Ban for 189kph on bald tyre in Laois

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

10 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

A man who was caught driving at 189kmh in Laois with a tyre that had wire sticking out has been disqualified from driving for six months.

Moraru Dorel, 29, of 136 Beechdale, Dunboyne, Co Meath was charged with dangerous driving on the M7 at Ballydavis on July 3 last year. 

Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby said the defendant was driving in a 120kmh zone when he was detected. He said “the tyre was so bald the metal was showing through.” 

When asked by Judge Michelle Finan where the offence stood on a scale of one to ten, Sgt Kirby said he would rate it as 9.5 in light of the bald tyre and speed involved. 

Judge Finan said the man had displayed a “flagrant disregard for the road traffic laws.” 

Solicitor Michael Byrne said his client was a Moldovan national who works as a gardener earning between €300 and €400 a week. He said his client had been driving a vehicle he wasn’t used to and it was a “very, very powerful car”. 

“He didn’t realise the speed he was doing,” said Mr Byrne 

Judge Finan disqualified the man from driving for six months and told him: “You are getting off lightly.” 

She also ordered him to hand over €200 for Laois Hospice. She fixed recognisance in case of appeal and assigned legal aid.  

