Court told man was 'very drunk running around with no shirt on' in Portlaoise

A man who was “roaring” at Gardai while drunk in Portlaoise was sentenced to a month in prison.
Ryan Dalton, 29, of 47 Ardmore Drive, Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin 24 was arrested on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise on August 7 last.
Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby said he was “very drunk running around with no shirt on” and when approached he began “calling gardai names”. The court heard the defendant has been in custody since the date of the offence.
Judge Michelle Finan described the man’s behaviour as outrageous. “I am going to give you a month in prison but I am going to mark that time served,” she said.
