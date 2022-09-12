Search

12 Sept 2022

Drug drivers outnumber drunken drivers in latest Laois figures

Motorist faces court after drug-drive detection

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

More people were caught drug driving than drink driving in Laois in the second quarter of 2022.

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan made the revelation at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in Portlaoise.   

He was speaking in relation to detection figures from the county which compared the second quarter of 2021 covering April, May and June, when a total of 20 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated. In the same period this year, that figure rose to 30. 

Chief Supt Scanlan told the meeting that “drug driving exceeds drunken driving at the moment, yes”.

“I flagged it here the last day as a concern,” Chief Supt Scanlan pointed out. However, he didn't provide exact figures for the number of people detecting drug driving. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media