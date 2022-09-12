Search

12 Sept 2022

Muintir na Tíre taking a ploughing stand to protect rural communities

Muintir na Tíre taking a ploughing stand to protect rural communities

Locals using text alert to find missing cats and dogs.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

12 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A national group is ploughing ahead to protect vulnerable people living in rural Ireland.

Community alerts, elderly support, mental health and farm safety are all the focus of Muintir na Tíre at the National Ploughing Championships next week.

Muintir na Tíre, the National Association for Community Development will have a stand at the World and National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Laois next week.

They are all ready to meet community groups and individuals from around Ireland at stand number 250, with at least 300,000 expected to attend the huge event.

CEO is Niall Garvey says their big theme this year is re-engagement post-COVID.

“How groups can re-activate and remain relevant in supporting their communities. We will have a particular emphasis on community safety and protecting the vulnerable in our community, physically and mentally. We are partnering with a number of other organisations to provide comprehensive supports to communities, with particular themes each day,” he said.

On Tuesday, the focus is on profiling community groups, with a particular emphasis on Community Alert. Groups will tell their stories of life during and after COVID.

Gerard Costello is Development Officer.

“This will be a practical session, with real life examples. Visitors can learn more about Community Alert programmes such as Text Alert, but also newer initiatives such as the Cairde mobile app, the Personal Information Pack, the Community Support Register, and more,” he said.

On Wednesday, Muintir partners with ALONE and the HI Digital programme with a focus on ensuring no one is left behind in the increasingly digital society we are living.

Conor O’Leary is also a Development Officer.

“There will be presentations on the HI Digital online course which helps people to learn digital skills. There will also be technology demonstrations, and community leaders, who are interested in supporting older people to learn digital skills, can register for further support.”

Bishop for Laois wants votes on Ireland's favourite hymn at National Ploughing Championships

WATCH: 'Retirement never enters my head' - Ploughing MD Anna May McHugh

Then on Wednesday afternoon Mental Health Ireland will be guests in the Muintir stand, further promoting positive mental health and well-being for all: through hope, strength, and action.

On Thursday, Muintir joins with Farmers4Safety to raise awareness of farm safety, health and wellbeing. Farmers4Safety provide a peer to peer mentoring approach to effectively engage farmers on the ground.

Muintir na Tíre National President is Paddy Fitzpatrick.

“We look forward to re-engaging in person. This event is about helping our community groups to drive forward in these new times, and to support those in their communities who need it. It is also about putting individuals in contact with their local groups, or even helping them form one. While we have themes each day, we are happy to engage with people whenever they can visit,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media