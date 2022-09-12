Muintir na Tíre taking a ploughing stand to protect rural communities

A national group is ploughing ahead to protect vulnerable people living in rural Ireland.

Community alerts, elderly support, mental health and farm safety are all the focus of Muintir na Tíre at the National Ploughing Championships next week.

Muintir na Tíre, the National Association for Community Development will have a stand at the World and National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Laois next week.

They are all ready to meet community groups and individuals from around Ireland at stand number 250, with at least 300,000 expected to attend the huge event.

CEO is Niall Garvey says their big theme this year is re-engagement post-COVID.

“How groups can re-activate and remain relevant in supporting their communities. We will have a particular emphasis on community safety and protecting the vulnerable in our community, physically and mentally. We are partnering with a number of other organisations to provide comprehensive supports to communities, with particular themes each day,” he said.

On Tuesday, the focus is on profiling community groups, with a particular emphasis on Community Alert. Groups will tell their stories of life during and after COVID.

Gerard Costello is Development Officer.

“This will be a practical session, with real life examples. Visitors can learn more about Community Alert programmes such as Text Alert, but also newer initiatives such as the Cairde mobile app, the Personal Information Pack, the Community Support Register, and more,” he said.

On Wednesday, Muintir partners with ALONE and the HI Digital programme with a focus on ensuring no one is left behind in the increasingly digital society we are living.

Conor O’Leary is also a Development Officer.

“There will be presentations on the HI Digital online course which helps people to learn digital skills. There will also be technology demonstrations, and community leaders, who are interested in supporting older people to learn digital skills, can register for further support.”

Then on Wednesday afternoon Mental Health Ireland will be guests in the Muintir stand, further promoting positive mental health and well-being for all: through hope, strength, and action.

On Thursday, Muintir joins with Farmers4Safety to raise awareness of farm safety, health and wellbeing. Farmers4Safety provide a peer to peer mentoring approach to effectively engage farmers on the ground.

Muintir na Tíre National President is Paddy Fitzpatrick.

“We look forward to re-engaging in person. This event is about helping our community groups to drive forward in these new times, and to support those in their communities who need it. It is also about putting individuals in contact with their local groups, or even helping them form one. While we have themes each day, we are happy to engage with people whenever they can visit,” he said.