12 Sept 2022

New social housing for people in Laois town gets nod in principal

Laois housing

Builders could be on site

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Badly needed homes for Portarlington have moved a step closer to becoming a reality, according to Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance said Laois County Council has been given approval in principle to build 15 new two bedroom social homes at Bracklone Street in Portarlington.

Minister Fleming welcomed the progress which he said was approved by the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien.

"This is good news for Portarlington and Laois and I am very pleased to see this continued support by our Government for housing.

Portlaoise's new library to be a ‘landmark’ building in Laois

Nearly 10-years after the library's conception the case is made for the €6.5m spend

"I look forward to Laois County Council progressing this project as soon as possible on these new social homes so that families can secure a home," he said.

The news follows on from a recent announcement that the income thresholds to qualify for social housing in Laois are changing. This could mean that more people will qualify to apply to Laois County Council for housing.

Housing for All has delivered for Laois in last year claims housing Minister

There are 1,800 applicants on the local authority's housing list at present.

News

