IN PICTURES: Rain or shine - it was still a super day at Laois show

Great to see all these great photos taken by Michael Scully for the Leinster Express / Laois Live at the Clonaslee Agricultural Show in Laois.
The organisers say it was a 'super day out while it was raining and while the sun was shining'. Tap NEXT or the ARROW to see more pictures from the event which took place for the first time since the pandemic hit.
