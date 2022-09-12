Laois garden a 'paragon of excellence'

A Laois Offaly based Minister has paid tribute to a horticultural centre in Laois that has become the first organic ornamental garden in the country.

Ballintubbert Gardens and House earned their certificate in the summer after a two year process of annual inspections.

Ballintubbert House, close to Stradbally, dates to 1780. Green Party Minister of State Pippa Hackett visited the garden on September 12 to celebrated the achievement.

"The success of Ballintubbert House is a result of diligence and commitment," she said in a statement.

"I commend the progressive instinct that can serve as a paragon of excellence to other businesses that wish to cater for the eco-tourism sector. It also adds credibility to Ireland as a destination that both values our biodiversity and safeguards the core attributes of a green Ireland, not only through reputation, but also in practice," she said.

"We now see, across Europe, thriving examples of designated bio-districts where whole communities including farmers, the public, tourist operators, local associations and public authorities enter into an agreement for the green and viable management of local resources. It is an initiative that we are actively looking at here in Ireland," she said.

The Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity explained the value of what is being done at Ballintubbert.

"To my mind, aside from the visual beauty of these organic gardens, they are a powerful representation of the value of embracing the natural world while minimising our impact. Ballintubbert House marries these principles of sustainability with the provision of economic and socio-cultural benefits for the local area.

"When the principles of sustainability become an integral part of the business and are not simply a corporate buzzword or a tokenistic afterthought, they become a foundational guideline, a core business commitment, a beacon for others to follow and our gift to future generations," she said.

She concluded by commending all involved on the recent achievement.

"My sincere congratulations to our hosts today – I wish you every success and prosperity in beginning a new chapter with the organic gardens,” she said.

As well as having a large organic garden, Ballintubbert is also a private hire venue, which means it is closed to the general public a lot of the time. But there are three open days during the summer for the general public. The last of these takes place on Sunday, September 18 12noon till 5pm, last entry 3.30pm.

Ballintubbert also hosts pre-booked garden tours with afternoon tea – for which there is a charge, depending on numbers, refreshments etc.

For more details tap HERE.