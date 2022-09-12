Search

13 Sept 2022

Top Laois Leaving Cert achievers at Heywood Community School

Top Laois Leaving Cert achievers at Heywood Community School

The top Laois Leaving Cert students at Heywood Community School

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

12 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Top scoring Leaving Cert students at Heywood Community School in Laois gathered for a special photograph this week.

All of the students pictured gained over 550 points in the 2022 exams.

They are pictured in the beautiful Heywood Gardens, which they are lucky enough to have on their woodland campus at the school near Ballinakill.

The students were congratulated by Principal Philip Bowe (centre) and Deputy Principals Mary Harrington and Mr Peter Malone (far left and right).

Heywood Community School exam students rewarded for their hard work

Laois Offaly school's top Leaving Cert student is the business

The students were invited into the school to meet with some of their subject teachers and to celebrate their achievements. 

From left to right: Ms. Mary Harrington (Deputy Principal), James Ryan, Matthew Bergin, Cathal Lynam, Andrew Delaney, Mr. Philip Bowe ( principal), Brian Walshe, Rachel Dooley, Orla Dunne, Laura Vesey and Mr. Peter Malone (Deputy Principal).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media