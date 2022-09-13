Search

13 Sept 2022

Willie Maher ratified as new Laois senior hurling manager, Waterford hurling legend is set to join him

Willie Maher ratified as new Laois senior hurling manager

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

13 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Former Tipperary minor and U21 hurling boss Willie Maher has been ratified as the new Laois senior hurling manager tonight.

The Ballingarry man had been heavily touted in recent weeks in relation to taking over from Seamus "Cheddar" Plunkett who stepped aside earlier in the summer, and it has been confirmed that Maher will take over on an initial two-year term, with the option of a third.

Maher is currently involved with Kilkenny club outfit Bennettsbridge, and his goal for next year will be to take Laois back to the Liam McCarthy Cup after Laois were relegated to the Joe McDonagh in the summer.

In a statement last night, the board’s executive confirmed via twitter: “Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher's name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the Hurling selection committee tonight for the position of Senior Hurling Manager and was ratified accordingly.”




It has also been reported by the Irish independent that Dan Shanahan is to set join the Laois senior hurling management ticket under Maher. The former Waterford hurler has just announced his retirement from club hurling at the age of 45.

