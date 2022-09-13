Property owners in Abbeyleix invited to Streetscape Scheme meeting

Abbeyleix Main Street in Laois.
Laois County Council is seeking applications from residents and homeowners interested in improving their premises in Abbeyleix.
The town is one of 26 nationally who were awarded €100,000 under the national Streetscape Scheme 2022.
The council has organised an information meeting in Heritage House in Abbeyleix this Thursday, September 15 from 10am to 12 noon.
For further details regarding the scheme, please refer to https://laois.ie/information-session-abbeyleix.../
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.