Met Éireann ploughing weather - forecast looking good for visitors to Laois

Storm Ali almost blew the National Ploughing Championships away when it was last held in Tullamore but visitors to Laois will be delighted with the long range forecast from Met Éireann for the return of the event post-pandemic.
The monthly forecast for September says high pressure is set to become dominant, leading to relatively settled conditions across the country including Ratheniska where the Ploughing takes place. There is more info in the weather charts. Tap NEXT or the ARROW to see more details below chart.
The ploughing takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 20 - 22. The forecast for the week of the ploughing from September 19 to September 25.
Met Éireann says current indications are that it will be warmer than average in all areas, with most parts of the country also staying drier than average for the seven days.
