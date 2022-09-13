Timahoe Player selected for National LGFA development program

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s second 'BUA' Leadership and the life-skills program begins this week, with 35 young females selected to take part.

‘BUA - Believe Unlock Potential Achieve’ is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Association, which will benefit their local communities.

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, ‘BUA’ will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.

Timahoe Ladies GAA player Mairéad Foyle is among 35 selected to take part. Mairéad is the only Laois lady selected. She is a member of the u16 team for Timahoe Ladies and plays midfield for them.

Speaking to the Leinster Express this evening, Timahoe Ladies GAA Club chairman Yvonne Hennessey was delighted that Mairéad was chosen for this program.

"We are delighted that Mairead has been chosen for the LGFA BUA Leadership and the life-skills program. We would like to wish Mairéad the best of luck with the program. Mairéad's mother Breda Foyle has her own leadership role as PRO here in the club and its great to see Mairéad following in her footsteps. We look forward to Mairéad sharing her experience and knowledge gained in the program with us here at Timahoe Ladies GAA club."

Commenting on the launch of this year's program, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “Last year's BUA Program showcased all that is great about the young people involved in our Association. They are our future and this brilliant initiative focused on their life skills and brought their leadership credentials to the fore. I am really looking forward to working with the next group of eager participants.

“The ‘BUA’ program will provide participants with tools for life, and I would hope to see many of the participants fulfilling leading roles within our Association in the years to come."