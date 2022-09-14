Search

14 Sept 2022

Large Crowd Expected for the Colour Run at the Portlaoise Plaza

Large Crowd Expected for the Colour Run at the Portlaoise Plaza

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

14 Sept 2022 1:34 PM

A large crowd is expected at the Portlaoise Plaza in on Sunday, October 9th for a charity run in aid of Portlaoise Rugby. The run is in association with Kind Protein Bars. You can walk, run and laugh your way through Fun Run in what promises to be a fun afternoon for all age groups to enjoy. Registration starts at 10:45am and the Run begins at 12. You can pre-register for the run on the event page at www.bit.ly/prfcevents. Each participant gets a Goodie Bag that includes a t-shirt that is a momento of the day. 

 

