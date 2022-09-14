Expansion on the cards after Portlaoise company bought by Portarlington firm

A Laois order fulfilment company looks set to expand after being bought by another Laois company.

Portlaoise’s One Stop Fulfillment was acquired by a fellow-Laois business, The Camsaw Group.

The move will see it expanding, offering greater choice, efficiency and service to customers nationwide.

One Stop Fulfillment is a family owned business run by Shane Murphy. The company has enjoyed exponential growth in recent years due to the rise in online shopping.

The Camsaw Group are nationwide distributors of garden machinery, based in Portarlington. The family business was founded in 1987 with just four employees, working from the family’s garage.

In 2005 at just 18 years of age, Paul Carney, who's now 35, took over the running of the business from his father Philip. He and his wife Frances Quinn have overseen its growth to a turnover of €13 million with a team of 19 employees based out of a 40,000 sq ft warehouse.

When Camsaw Group Managing Director Paul Carney heard about One Stop Fulfillment in an interview on RTÉ last year, he was immediately interested in the company and its potential and so decided to buy it there and then.

Mr Carney explained “I was sitting down to lunch one day when I heard a piece on RTÉ about One Stop Fulfillment and immediately said ‘I am going to buy that company, I want it’. I could see the potential as it’s the only company of its type in Laois. Its business model offers a simplified route to market for small e-commerce businesses and it offered a solution to two significant problems for retailers in recent years – Covid and Brexit – attracting business from all over the country.”

“Shane took over from his father, as I did from mine, and he has created an innovative, responsive company by taking advantage of technology and identifying opportunities to the benefit of customers. My vision for the company is for us to become the leading order fulfilment company in the country in three to five years and I believe the huge synergy between our management teams, together with our at’s achievable because we can scale the company to maximise its potential”.

Managing Director of One Stop Fulfillment, Shane Murphy said: “A family business is more than just a company. It’s a legacy that was started before me and will continue after me and it’s as much about nurturing relationships as it is about growth. As another family business, Camsaw understands that and that’s why I’m happy with this move, which will not only continue our family’s legacy, but grow it to where it needs to be.”

“ I was delighted that Paul saw the potential in One Stop Fulfillment and that the success we have had to date shows where he can take it in the future. I'm confident in One Stop Fulfillment’s future now under Paul’s management,” Mr Murphy added.

“For many small retail businesses, order fulfillment can be costly and inflexible, with minimum orders putting it out of their reach. One Stop Fulfillment identified a gap in the market for a fulfillment company who could work with smaller retailers without these restrictions, whether they are selling 100 items or 10,000 items per month,” he explained.

“What we do at One Stop Fulfillment is not being done by any other fulfillment company in the country,” said Murphy, who retains 20% of the company and continues in his role as Managing Director.

“By offering price per order as opposed to price per product, it is an ideal solution for small start-up businesses, as it’s one less thing for them to worry about; small business need to keep things lean and we offer real savings,” he said.

One Stop Fulfillment has been quick to incorporate the latest technology into its operations, developing an innovative App which simplified the returns process for their customers who sell online. This was particularly important during Covid, when retail moved almost exclusively online. The system enables its e-commerce users to offer an online return service to their own customers by purchasing pre-addressed labels. This came at a time when many retailers were struggling with the move to online sales and returns and made an enormous difference to efficiency and cost for retailers and their customers.

According to Mr Carney “I see huge potential for sustainable and long-term growth with One Stop Fulfillment. We will expand current warehouse capacity and storage space of 5,000 sq. ft to 40,000 sq. ft, allowing for growth in every area of the business. Offering a full 360 service is key and, as we do in Camsaw, we will focus not only on our product but also on developing and maintaining relationships with customers and in the continual training of our team to offer expert support. We are already preparing for Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year for fulfillment - it’s all systems go.”

The Camsaw Group has a track record of clever and sustainable investment, ensuring the longevity of both its facilities and its practices, which it now brings to One Stop Fulfillment. Carney has overseen significant investment in a state-of-the-art system which allows all elements of the business to be streamlined, leading to a more flexible and efficient business and the company is dedicated to sustainability. Other initiatives include the introduction of battery-operated forklifts, fully automated systems, recycling all cardboard and the installation of LED lights in the warehouse.