Man faces trial over alleged coercive control

Portlaoise District Court
A man is being sent to the Circuit Court on charges of coercive control, animal cruelty, threats to kill, false imprisonment and criminal damage.
The man, aged 32, who has a Carlow address, is accused of the offences in Laois on dates between 2015 and 2021.
He appeared before a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court where he was served with the book of evidence.
Judge Michelle Finan fixed bail under strict conditions and certified for legal aid for a solicitor and senior and junior counsel.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released on bail to appear before the next sitting of Laois Circuit Court on October 25.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.