Public meeting to be held in Laois over rising costs

A public meeting on rising costs is due to take place in Portarlington next week.

Alan Mitchel, who runs Al’s Fish Shop in the town, said people have to take action to stop the rise in costs.

His electricity bill, which had been €2,000 every two months, has now risen to €8,000 for the same period. He said those overheads aren’t sustainable for a small fish shop.

Mr Mitchell said he has spoken to a neighbouring bar and restaurant and their bills have jumped from €1,400 to €4,400 for two months.

He explained that another business owner he spoke with has seen their energy bills rise from €37,000 to €100,000. That business now plans to close in October with the loss of 12 jobs, he revealed.

“Can the government support all these people?" he asked.

Mr Mitchel pointed out that if his business doesn't survive others will suffer. "My two kids are employed here and my wife and then there’s my suppliers,” he remarked.

Mr Mitchell doesn’t have any great faith in the government taking action and he has no time for the energy companies. “They don’t really give two f**ks about anyone,” he said.

The public meeting takes place in Portarlington Community Centre on Tuesday, September 20 at 7.30pm.