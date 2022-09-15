Truck ban among eight measures to solve Portlaoise road problems

A ban on HGV trucks is among a range of measures announced by Laois County Council for a dangerous road in Portlaoise town centre.

The Green Mill Lane connects the Mountmellick N80 road to Ridge Road. The first junction awaits TII cash to build a roundabout for several years, with site neighbour Dunnes Stores said to be "very anxious" to progress this. Read that story below.

The junction to Ridge Road is only wide enough for one car, and twists around stone walls with no footpath.

The council has previously said that a compulsory purchase of land would be needed to install a footpath, and now says it plans one, without any mention of a CPO.

Laois County Council has released the result of a Road Safety Assessment it conducted over the summer.

It has eight measures, including the ban on heavy trucks, and adding pedestrian crossings. They are:

1: Improve visibility at the junction of Greenmill Lane and N80 and Ridge Road and at roadside accesses along Greenmill Lane.

2: Provide traffic calming along the road between the N80 and Triogue Manor.

3: Provide raised controlled pedestrian crossings on Greenmill Lane and uncontrolled pedestrian crossings at accesses off Greenmill Lane.

4: Provide cycle facilities on Greenmill Lane, ensure facilities tie in conveniently and safely with the paths along the Triogue River.

5: Provide a footpath along eastern (Ridge Road) end of Greenmill Lane, with a crossing to the footpath on Ridge Road, however this problem should be considered in conjunction with associated issues relating to this section of road and the solution should deal holistically with all deficiencies identified on this section of road.

6: Consider provision of an alternative cycle/pedestrian route through the Triogue Linear Park onto the Ridge Road.

7: Prohibit HGVs by placing a 3.5T limit on Greenmill Lane at the east side of the access to Dunnes Stores deliveries entrance and at the junction with the Ridge Road.

8: Reconfigure tactile paving and carry out repairs to footpaths and utility covers.

The council says that items 1 to 4 will be done as part of the Triogue Cycleway Phase 2, funded by the Urban Regeneration Development Fund and by NTA Active Travel grants. Items 5 and 6 will be considered in Phase 3 in the future, while Portlaoise Municipal District councillors will decide on the HGV ban and footpath repairs within the coming months.