In Pictures: Locals turn out in huge numbers for Luggacurren 10k despite weather conditions. Pictures by Alf Harvey.

Last weekend huge crowds braved the horrendous weather conditions to compete in the Luggacuuren 10k. It was the first time in three years that the event was held. People of al ages had a fantastic day out despite the poor weather on the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.