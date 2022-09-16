In Pictures: Laois Hurlers Golf Society Captains Day.

Last week the Laois Hurling Golf Society held their annual Captains Day. The event took place at the Heath golf club and The captain for this year was former Laois Hurler Carl Grant. Well done to all competitors and congratulations to the winner on the day Fint Scully (pictured below). Click next below to browse gallery.
