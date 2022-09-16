Creativity on the cards at the Ploughing in Laois

An exciting and vibrant offering at the Culture, Creativity and Innovation Marquee is promised at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Laois.

That's according to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media which will be exhibiting at Block 308-310 within the Government of Ireland Village.

It says highlights will include a National Archives exhibition on the 1921 Treaty, a diverse display of cultural practices, heritage traditions and a colourful array of creative youth projects.

More highlights include:

Creative Climate Conversations: The Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe project creatively looks at ways in which farmers on the Dingle peninsula can diversify and adapt in the face of climate change.

Irish Traditional Music: A lively performance and interactive demonstration of Sean Nós singing, bodhrán and fiddle playing

Junk Kouture: A secondary school programme that challenges students to create couture fashion from 100% recycled materials, before showcasing their creations to a global audience

Mummers Performance: Modern-day Mummers, dressed in their distinctive straw head-dresses, recreate the mumming tradition

Workers Villages: This imagines a more sustainable future for three Bord na Mona villages designed by Frank Gibney.

Field Exchange: A series of farm based creative events supporting farmers to implement agricultural practices that combat climate change

Harvest Knot Demonstration and Workshops: The National Museum of Ireland-Country Life will demonstrate how to make different types of these traditional woven braids, and encourage spectators to make their own Harvest Knots.

Headford Lacemaking: Learn about the founding and practice of Headford Lacemaking including the opportunity to participate in the interactive lacemaking workshop.

Loy Digging: Demonstrations of loy digging and an information session from the Loy Association of Ireland.

Native Irish Cattle Breeding: Learn about Native Irish Cattle Breeding, which is inscribed on Ireland’s National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Letterpress Printing: Participate in an interactive workshop on letterpress printing hosted by the National Print Museum

A full listing of events, workshops and seminars for the Culture, Creativity and Innovation Marquee is available here

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and the Media, Catherine Martin spoke ahead of the Ploughing Championships.

“The Ploughing Championships is a significant national event, which continues to grow in its scale and cultural importance. My Department will showcase a variety of customs and traditions from all over the country, and celebrate some of our wonderful youth projects which are facilitating young people to explore their creative abilities.

"I encourage all visitors to this year’s Ploughing to take the opportunity to visit the Treaty 1921 – Records from the Archives Exhibition and learn more about that pivotal time in our history. I wish the very best of luck to all who are exhibiting, performing, participating in workshops and sharing their knowledge and creative practice as part of my Department’s schedule of events. I wish every success to the Ploughing Championship organisers for what will be a memorable event.”

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers also looked forward to the event.

"It is wonderful to see the Ploughing Championships return after a two year absence. I am delighted that the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme will be an important part of the Department’s marquee offering this year, which will give Ploughing attendees the opportunity to speak directly with officials about the programme.

"The Sports Capital & Equipment Programme has been hugely beneficial for rural communities, and thousands of projects have been funded in towns and villages across Ireland since its inception. I wish the National Ploughing Championships every success and we look forward to seeing a large attendance for what will be a very enjoyable event for all,” he said.

Officials from the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme will also be in attendance to advise potential applicants and showcase the benefits the programme has brought to rural communities around the country.