Park Ratheniska GAA have an incredible raffle prize one lucky ploughing attendee

Park Ratheniska GAA club
Park Ratheniska GAA have once again put a lovely steel shed for their raffle prize to raise funds for their club as part of the National Ploughing Championships which take place in Ratheniska from 20th to 22nd September.
A couple of years back the club went viral on sportsjoe.ie for their unique raffle prize and it went down very well raising vital funds for the rural GAA club.
The men's and ladies club have teamed up in this raffle with all funds raised going directly towards continuing to improve upon the facilities that we have for all to use.
The shed is 40ft x 20ft, fully enclosed & tickets are available for €10 each or 3 for €20, unbelievable value & the draw takes place on Thursday evening, Sept 22nd. The club and shed will be located at W.R.Shaw Ltd stand Block 3, Row 13, Stand 223 near the head office for the National Ploughing association.
