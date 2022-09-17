'Inspiring' night at Portlaoise Toastmasters

Portlaoise Toastmasters held their first meeting of the new season on Monday, September 12 in the new venue Kavanaghs Bar and Venue, Main Street, Portlaoise.

"What an inspiring night it was," said PRO Martina Walsh.

Ms Walsh said members and guests were warmly welcomed by our in-coming President John Joe Costigan and the ever capable Mary Heaney took over as Toastmaster for the evening.

Martina Walsh spoke passionately about leadership and inspiring leaders in the world while second the speaker, Ann Duncan, shared her motivating speech entitled “Feel the feeling of Success”. Ann is an accomplished speaker and her determination to challenge is always welcome. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured: Outgoing President Maresa Walsh receiving a presentation from our new President John Joe Costigan

After a break for refreshments the attendance was treated to captivating table topics by the ever entertaining Garrett Malone who encouraged people to speak off the cuff for a minute or two about various topics. Great fun was had by all.

The next meeting takes place on Monday, September 26 at 8pm in Kavanaghs Bar and Venue with guests welcome. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured: Garrett Malone being presented with the Geraldine O’Loughlin award by Steve O’Rourke

The PRO says all you have to do is just turn up!

If you have any questions about Toastmasters please e-mail toastmastersportlaoise@gmail.com or telephone Martina on 087-2358095 for further details.