17 Sept 2022

Support for Laois hospital staff on helping patients with a life-limiting illness to live lives to the fullest

Pictured at Portlaoise hospital Palliative Care Consultant, Clinical Nurse Specialist in Palliative Care Jackie Farrington and Zara Dagg , End of Life Care Coordinator.

Conor Ganly

17 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

To mark palliative care week a special lecture for staff has taken place at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The HSE says the talk was given jointly by the Laois hospital’s Palliative Care Consultant Michael Cushen and Clinical Nurse Specialist in Palliative Care Jackie Farrington.

Their presentation focused on the positive impact that palliative care can have on the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses by allowing them to live as fully as they can. An information stand was also set up in the hospital to raise awareness.

The HSE says many people mistakenly believe that you can only receive palliative care when other treatments are no longer possible. It says palliative care can be provided to people of any age and at any stage of their illness.

Dr Cushen spoke afterwards.

“Palliative care is all about enabling people to make the most of the life they have left. We put the patient at the centre of everything we do by providing a care plan tailored to their individual needs. Providing palliative care at an early stage in a person’s illness can help to better manage symptoms and complications,” he said.

Zara Dagg is the End of Life Care Coordinator at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

"Palliative care greatly enhances a person’s quality of life and symptom management and can be provided at any stage of a life-limiting illness and in conjunction with treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Palliative Care is so much more than end-of-life care, it is about living as well as possible for as long as possible," she said.

Laois hospital's special baby unit receives important new equipment from bikers

Michael Knowles is the General Manager at MRHP.

“It’s important that everyone fully understands palliative care as misunderstanding persists, meaning some people who could benefit are less willing to seek it, potentially missing out on the improved quality of life. We in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise are very supportive of the important work carried out by our Palliative Care Team,” he said.

Life saving screening for children launched at Laois hospital

For more information on any of the issues raised go online and click on www.thepalliativehub.com

