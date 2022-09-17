MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: Dazzling debs dance for Laois Offaly Leaving Certs

The Leaving Cert class of Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington gathered in Tullamore for the Debs Graduation ball at the Tullamore Court Hotel in 2008.
Photographer Michael Scully was there for the Leinster Express to take pictures of the big night for the students of the Laois Offaly school and their partners for the night. Tap next or arrow to see more of his pictures taken on the night which Laois Live is delighted to feature again.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.