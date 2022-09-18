Search

18 Sept 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, September 18, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, September 18, 2022

18 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Betty Byrne - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, September 16 of Betty Byrne (née McCowen) of Rathfarnham and late of Portarlington.

Peacefully at Orwell Private, Rathgar. Adored mother of Alan, Peter and Lorna. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Daragh, Mia, Evan, Laura and Alex, great grandchild Ollie, daughter-in-law Nicola, son-in-law Terry, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. For those of you who are unable to attend the Mass, you may view it live on the following link https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/

Joe Shortall - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 8 of Joe Shortall of Birmingham England and formerly of 23 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Loving son of the late Edward (Ned) and Maisie and dear brother of the late Dessie, Eamonn and Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sis, son Eamonn, daughters Jacqueline and Hayley, sisters Bernie, Marie, Carmel and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gez and Joey, daughter-in-law Lynn, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Edward's Church Selly Oak Birmingham on Monday morning 3rd October at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Selly Oak Cemetery Birmingham.

Joe's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-edwards-church-selly-park-birmingham 

Mary Dunne - Kilbricken

The death took place on Friday, September 16 of Mary Dunne of Coole, Kilbricken, Mountrath and Castletown. 

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at the Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by daughter Maureen, sisters Elizabeth and Bridie, brothers John and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Betty (Slyman), brother Seamus, brothers in law, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (EirCode) R32 TN84) this Sunday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal this Monday morning at 9.50am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown, Cemetery Castletown. 

Margaret Sullivan - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, September 15 of Margaret Sullivan of Newtown, Errill. 

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Limerick Regional Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Mary. Deeply regretted by her extended loving family, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Knock, Roscrea at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Due to building works there will be limited parking at Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea).

