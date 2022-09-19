PLOUGHING: Latest pictures as Laois ready to welcome 300,000

Laois is holding its breath for the hundreds of thousands of people set to drive into the county this week to the National and World Ploughing Championships.

The 800 acre site in Ratheniska, south to Portlaoise, has become a temporary city, gleaming in the sun, as these great pictures from Laois photographer Alf Harvey show.

An estimated 100,000 to 150,000 visitors are expected each of the three days, from Tuesday to Thursday, September 20 to 22. The event will include 200 delegates and competitors for the World Ploughing Championships, adding to the scale of the already huge agricultural event.

The event will be formally opened by President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, with plenty more well known faces to spot all week.

World Ploughing Organization General Secretary is Anna Marie McHugh from Ballyadams, Laois.

“It is a massive honour for Ireland to welcome international delegations and their supporters from 27 countries all around the globe. The very best plough men and women in the world will be battling it out to be crowned World Champion,” she said.

NPA Managing Director for the past 50 years is Anna May McHugh.

“The Championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things that are great about Ireland but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living," she said.

Exhibitors, global buyers and visitors will come from all over Ireland as well as from far flung countries such as France, the USA, UK, Uganda, Germany, India, Poland, Ghana, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Saudi Arabia, Lativa and the Netherlands.

Below: Jordan Donohoe, Tadhg McHugh, Seán McHugh and Neil Byrne on site at the National Ploughing Championships Trade Exhibition at Ratheniska, Co. Laois, Sunday 18th September 2022. Picture: Alf Harvey.

There will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display, along with livestock, businesses, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, cookery competitions and much more.