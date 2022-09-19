Search

GAA club in the Ploughing Parish welcomes thousands to Laois

The Park Ratheniska GAA team on duty at the Ploughing Championships in 2015.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Park Ratheniska GAA is looking forward to being part of the major welcome to the Laois community this week.

“Every so often our little corner of this island stands a little taller and shouts a little louder. We showcase what we do best, we are a community, a people who are welcoming and above all else, proud of where we come from,” said a club statement.

It continued: “Central to our little village of Ratheniska is the GAA club and each week it caters for hundreds of players, members, parents and supporters alike, all with the ethos of welcoming everyone that enters our club grounds.

“Over the next week at the National Ploughing championships, and indeed for the last two months, we have opened our arms and even our homes to the many visitors who will now know of our little parish in the centre of Ireland. 

“For our club, alongside Park Ratheniska LGFA, he ploughing” offers us a huge opportunity to raise some funds for our club, we have earmarked these funds specifically for the development of our playing facilities, a massive boost for any GAA club. Over the three days of the ploughing exhibition we will have volunteers offering their time to steward carparks, sell raffle tickets and even distribute composting bins, all with the same goal of having the best facilities available for our young footballers and hurlers starting out as well as the broader community to enjoy.

“We would like to send best wishes to Anna May and the National Ploughing Association; we hope that 2022 is a successful event.

“We must also thank Enda Downey Engineering for the manufacture of the shed that we are raffling, W.R. Shaw for allowing us to use his site at the ploughing in a joint venture.

“And finally, a massive thanks to all our members who are volunteering their time in both the set up and running of the various initiatives over the three days,” they said.

The club concludes with a message for all: “Happy ploughing everyone!

