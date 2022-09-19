Man stopped at sulky race in Laois fined for covid breach

A man who was caught in breach of Covid regulations near a sulky race in Portlaoise was fined €50.
James O’Reilly, 21, of Bay 4 Kilbarry Halting Site, Co Waterford couldn’t explain to gardai why he was outside the 5km zone when he was stopped at Clonad, Portlaoise on January 24 last year.
Portlaoise District Court was told the defendant, who wasn’t present in court, couldn’t explain why he was outside his 5km limit.
The prosecuting Sergeant said “there was a sulky race going on in Portlaoise that morning.” He said “he was in a car following it.”
“I issued him a fixed charge penalty notice which he failed to pay,” the Sgt said.
Judge Michelle Finan convicted the man and fined him €50. She fixed recognisance in case of appeal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.