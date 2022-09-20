Restriction on drones, rockets and aircraft over ploughing

Drone.
The Irish Aviation Authority has introduced flight restrictions over the National Ploughing Championships in Laois.
The flight restrictions which cover drones, rockets and aircraft came into force over and around the Ratheniska site from 9am this morning and will remain in place until Thursday at 7.30pm.
Above. An IAA map of the restricted area.
The IAA said “A restriction (Temporary Restricted Area) on the flying of aircraft and rockets, including Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), drones, as defined in Reg (EU) 947 of 2019, shall apply in the vicinity of Ratheniska, County Laois in the airspace contained within the under mentioned.”
