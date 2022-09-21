The Heath Golf Club in full swing at the Ploughing championships in Laois

For the first time ever The Heath Golf Club has a stand at the “World Ploughing Championships” in Ratheniska. There is a “Putt for Dough” competition and we have great prizes for a raffle. All are welcome to give putting a go at the “Putt for Dough”! Who knows it might be the start of a great golfing career. For €5 the “putter” will get their money back if they get one out of three balls in the hole, €10 for two balls, and €20 for three balls.
The Club will be making a donation to the “Make a Wish” foundation from the putting competitions. There is also a raffle, €5 for one ticket, €10 for three tickets for a chance to win the 1st prize of a Husqvarna robotic lawnmower, 2 nd prize, two 1-day tickets to next year’s Electric Picnic, and third prize of €100 in
cash.
Below is Club Captain Martin Cashen and PRO Siobhan Bergin-Corri at the heath golf club tent yesterday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.