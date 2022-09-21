WATCH: Anna May McHugh's delight at Laois venue

Anna May McHugh is the Managing Director of the National Ploughing Championships
National Ploughing Championship Managing Director Anna May McHugh is delighted with the location of this year's World and National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.
