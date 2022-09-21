Search

21 Sept 2022

Ricard Monk memorial cricket match to take place in aid of Irish Cancer society

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

21 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

The Richard Monk Memorial Charity Cricket Match is set to take place on Sunday 25th September at The Abbey, Stradbally, Co. Laois. 
 
The match is organised by Laois 2nd Xi Captain Daniel, in memory of former team scorer and his late father Richard, who sadly passed in February this year. An avid sportsman and fan of both Cricket and Football among many other sports, This September allows the family and past and present members of Laois Cricket Club to remember Richard whilst playing a sport he loved to play, watch, and spend many a weekend scoring for Laois teams. 

Proceedings will get underway from 12PM with a BBQ and drinks available from 2PM. 

The organisers appreciate any and all donations as all funds will help the Irish Cancer Society and provide services to families in much need during a very difficult time in life.

To donate - https://justgiving.com/ fundraising/ rmonkmemorialcricket

News

